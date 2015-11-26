Nov 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Thursday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.23 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/15) 34.50/35.75 06.10/06.32 06.34/06.56 2M(29/01/16) 67.50/69.25 06.17/06.33 06.50/06.66 3M(29/02/16) 103.00/105.00 06.21/06.33 06.63/06.75 6M(31/05/16) 213.25/215.25 06.39/06.45 07.08/07.14 1Y(30/11/16) 426.00/428.00 06.38/06.41 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5507 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)