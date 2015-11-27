Nov 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Friday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/16) 38.25/39.75 06.15/06.39 06.40/06.64 2M(01/02/16) 71.00/72.75 06.26/06.42 06.59/06.75 3M(01/03/16) 104.50/106.50 06.28/06.40 06.71/06.83 6M(01/06/16) 214.75/216.75 06.42/06.48 07.10/07.16 1Y(01/12/16) 426.00/428.00 06.36/06.39 07.41/07.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7503 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)