Nov 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Monday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.41 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/16) 36.75/38.25 06.08/06.33 06.33/06.58 2M(02/02/16) 70.25/72.00 06.19/06.34 06.53/06.68 3M(02/03/16) 103.50/105.25 06.21/06.32 06.64/06.75 6M(02/06/16) 213.25/215.25 06.37/06.43 07.06/07.12 1Y(02/12/16) 423.75/425.75 06.32/06.35 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8148 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)