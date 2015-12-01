Dec 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.46 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/16) 35.75/37.00 06.13/06.34 06.38/06.59 2M(03/02/16) 70.25/72.00 06.22/06.37 06.56/06.71 3M(03/03/16) 103.00/104.75 06.21/06.32 06.65/06.75 6M(03/06/16) 211.00/213.00 06.33/06.39 07.02/07.08 1Y(05/12/16) 419.75/421.75 06.26/06.29 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5180 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)