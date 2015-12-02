Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.11 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.56 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/16) 34.75/36.25 06.14/06.41 06.40/06.66 2M(04/02/16) 70.50/72.00 06.23/06.36 06.58/06.71 3M(04/03/16) 103.25/105.00 06.22/06.32 06.67/06.77 6M(06/06/16) 214.25/216.25 06.35/06.40 07.05/07.11 1Y(05/12/16) 421.00/423.00 06.29/06.32 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6158 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)