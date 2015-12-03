Dec 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Thursday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/01/16) 34.75/36.00 06.13/06.35 06.40/06.62 2M(08/02/16) 71.25/72.75 06.18/06.31 06.55/06.68 3M(08/03/16) 103.75/105.50 06.17/06.27 06.63/06.74 6M(07/06/16) 210.50/212.50 06.29/06.35 07.01/07.07 1Y(07/12/16) 418.25/420.25 06.25/06.28 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)