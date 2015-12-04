Dec 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on Friday compared with 7.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.33 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/01/16) 34.00/35.50 05.99/06.25 06.27/06.53 2M(08/02/16) 69.00/70.50 06.08/06.21 06.45/06.58 3M(08/03/16) 101.25/103.00 06.08/06.18 06.55/06.66 6M(08/06/16) 208.50/210.50 06.22/06.28 06.95/07.01 1Y(08/12/16) 414.50/416.50 06.18/06.21 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8365 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)