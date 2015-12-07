Dec 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Monday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.41 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/01/16) 36.25/37.75 06.02/06.27 06.31/06.56 2M(09/02/16) 69.25/71.00 06.12/06.27 06.51/06.66 3M(09/03/16) 102.00/103.75 06.14/06.25 06.63/06.74 6M(09/06/16) 210.00/212.00 06.29/06.35 07.03/07.09 1Y(09/12/16) 417.50/419.75 06.25/06.28 07.37/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6263 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)