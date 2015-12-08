Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.49 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/01/16) 35.00/36.50 05.98/06.23 06.28/06.53 2M(10/02/16) 69.00/70.50 06.08/06.21 06.48/06.61 3M(10/03/16) 101.50/103.25 06.09/06.20 06.60/06.70 6M(10/06/16) 209.25/211.25 06.25/06.31 07.00/07.06 1Y(13/12/16) 420.25/422.25 06.22/06.25 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7983 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)