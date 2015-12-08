Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.06 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.49 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/01/16) 35.00/36.50 05.98/06.23 06.28/06.53
2M(10/02/16) 69.00/70.50 06.08/06.21 06.48/06.61
3M(10/03/16) 101.50/103.25 06.09/06.20 06.60/06.70
6M(10/06/16) 209.25/211.25 06.25/06.31 07.00/07.06
1Y(13/12/16) 420.25/422.25 06.22/06.25 07.35/07.38
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7983 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
