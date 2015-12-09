Dec 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.47 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/01/16) 33.75/35.50 05.95/06.26 06.26/06.57 2M(11/02/16) 68.50/70.25 06.04/06.20 06.45/06.61 3M(11/03/16) 100.75/102.50 06.05/06.16 06.56/06.67 6M(13/06/16) 211.25/213.25 06.24/06.30 07.01/07.07 1Y(13/12/16) 418.00/420.00 06.21/06.24 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7500 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)