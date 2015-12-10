Dec 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.07 percent on Thursday compared with 7.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.58 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/01/16) 34.25/35.75 06.04/06.30 06.36/06.63 2M(16/02/16) 71.25/73.00 06.08/06.23 06.51/06.66 3M(14/03/16) 101.50/103.25 06.10/06.20 06.61/06.72 6M(14/06/16) 209.00/211.00 06.24/06.30 07.01/07.07 1Y(14/12/16) 415.75/417.75 06.21/06.24 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7905 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)