Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Friday compared with 7.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.30 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/01/16) 34.75/36.25 06.13/06.39 06.46/06.73 2M(16/02/16) 70.75/72.50 06.14/06.29 06.57/06.72 3M(15/03/16) 102.25/104.00 06.14/06.25 06.67/06.77 6M(15/06/16) 211.25/213.25 06.31/06.37 07.09/07.15 1Y(15/12/16) 419.25/421.25 06.26/06.29 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7860 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)