Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on
Friday compared with 7.07 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.30 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/01/16) 34.75/36.25 06.13/06.39 06.46/06.73
2M(16/02/16) 70.75/72.50 06.14/06.29 06.57/06.72
3M(15/03/16) 102.25/104.00 06.14/06.25 06.67/06.77
6M(15/06/16) 211.25/213.25 06.31/06.37 07.09/07.15
1Y(15/12/16) 419.25/421.25 06.26/06.29 07.41/07.44
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7860 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
