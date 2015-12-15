Dec 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.84 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/16) 37.75/39.25 06.23/06.48 06.59/06.83 2M(17/02/16) 70.75/72.50 06.21/06.37 06.66/06.81 3M(17/03/16) 103.75/105.50 06.21/06.31 06.75/06.85 6M(17/06/16) 214.00/216.00 06.37/06.43 07.16/07.22 1Y(19/12/16) 425.75/427.75 06.30/06.33 07.46/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0435 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)