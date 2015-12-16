Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.74 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/16) 36.00/37.50 06.14/06.40 06.51/06.77 2M(18/02/16) 70.50/72.00 06.21/06.34 06.66/06.79 3M(18/03/16) 103.25/105.00 06.20/06.30 06.74/06.85 6M(20/06/16) 215.75/217.75 06.37/06.43 07.17/07.23 1Y(19/12/16) 424.00/426.00 06.31/06.34 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8468 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)