Dec 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Thursday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/01/16) 34.75/36.25 06.14/06.40 06.55/06.81 2M(22/02/16) 70.75/72.50 06.15/06.30 06.65/06.80 3M(21/03/16) 102.50/104.25 06.17/06.27 06.75/06.86 6M(21/06/16) 212.00/214.00 06.34/06.40 07.18/07.24 1Y(21/12/16) 420.00/422.00 06.28/06.31 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6488 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)