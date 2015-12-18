Dec 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Friday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/01/16) 34.75/36.00 06.16/06.38 06.58/06.80 2M(22/02/16) 69.50/71.25 06.16/06.31 06.67/06.82 3M(22/03/16) 102.25/104.25 06.17/06.30 06.78/06.90 6M(22/06/16) 211.75/213.75 06.36/06.42 07.20/07.26 1Y(22/12/16) 420.25/422.25 06.31/06.34 07.51/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4235 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)