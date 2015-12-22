Dec 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.76 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/01/16) 34.25/35.50 06.08/06.30 06.51/06.73 2M(29/02/16) 70.00/71.75 06.12/06.27 06.64/06.79 3M(28/03/16) 101.75/103.75 06.16/06.28 06.77/06.89 6M(28/06/16) 212.75/214.75 06.40/06.46 07.26/07.32 1Y(28/12/16) 422.75/425.00 06.36/06.39 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2985 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)