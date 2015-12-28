Dec 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on Monday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.37 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/01/16) 33.00/34.25 06.07/06.30 06.50/06.73 2M(29/02/16) 67.50/69.25 06.11/06.27 06.63/06.79 3M(30/03/16) 101.00/102.75 06.13/06.23 06.75/06.85 6M(30/06/16) 211.75/213.75 06.39/06.45 07.25/07.31 1Y(30/12/16) 420.50/422.50 06.34/06.37 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1380 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: LIBOR RATE AS OF 24-Dec-15 Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)