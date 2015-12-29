Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.38 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/01/16) 31.50/33.00 05.97/06.26 06.41/06.69 2M(29/02/16) 66.25/67.75 06.07/06.21 06.59/06.73 3M(31/03/16) 100.75/102.50 06.09/06.19 06.71/06.82 6M(30/06/16) 209.25/211.25 06.32/06.38 07.19/07.26 1Y(30/12/16) 417.50/419.50 06.29/06.32 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3700 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)