Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/02/16) 33.25/34.75 05.89/06.16 06.33/06.60 2M(04/03/16) 65.75/67.50 06.02/06.18 06.55/06.71 3M(04/04/16) 106.50/108.50 06.43/06.55 07.06/07.18 6M(05/07/16) 210.50/212.50 06.32/06.38 07.20/07.26 1Y(04/01/17) 418.75/420.75 06.29/06.32 07.55/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4243 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)