Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/02/16) 33.25/34.75 05.89/06.16 06.33/06.60
2M(04/03/16) 65.75/67.50 06.02/06.18 06.55/06.71
3M(04/04/16) 106.50/108.50 06.43/06.55 07.06/07.18
6M(05/07/16) 210.50/212.50 06.32/06.38 07.20/07.26
1Y(04/01/17) 418.75/420.75 06.29/06.32 07.55/07.58
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4243 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
