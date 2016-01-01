Jan 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Friday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/02/16) 33.00/34.50 05.87/06.14 06.31/06.58 2M(08/03/16) 68.50/70.25 06.00/06.15 06.52/06.68 3M(05/04/16) 105.75/107.75 06.41/06.53 07.04/07.16 6M(05/07/16) 207.50/209.50 06.29/06.35 07.17/07.23 1Y(05/01/17) 416.75/418.75 06.28/06.31 07.55/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)