Jan 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on
Monday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.64 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/02/16) 36.00/37.50 05.99/06.24 06.42/06.67
2M(08/03/16) 68.25/70.00 06.05/06.20 06.57/06.72
3M(06/04/16) 107.00/108.75 06.46/06.56 07.09/07.19
6M(07/07/16) 211.25/213.25 06.34/06.40 07.22/07.28
1Y(06/01/17) 420.75/422.75 06.31/06.34 07.57/07.60
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4623 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)