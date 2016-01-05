Jan 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.52 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/02/16) 35.00/36.50 06.00/06.26 06.43/06.69 2M(08/03/16) 67.50/69.25 06.07/06.23 06.60/06.75 3M(07/04/16) 107.25/109.00 06.46/06.57 07.10/07.21 6M(07/07/16) 209.50/211.50 06.31/06.37 07.20/07.26 1Y(09/01/17) 422.25/424.25 06.29/06.32 07.56/07.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5418 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)