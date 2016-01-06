Jan 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/02/16) 33.75/35.00 05.96/06.18 06.39/06.61 2M(08/03/16) 66.25/68.00 06.04/06.20 06.57/06.73 3M(11/04/16) 110.00/112.00 06.40/06.52 07.04/07.16 6M(08/07/16) 210.00/212.00 06.31/06.37 07.20/07.26 1Y(09/01/17) 421.00/423.00 06.28/06.31 07.53/07.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7165 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)