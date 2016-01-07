Jan 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Thursday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.77 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/02/16) 34.25/35.50 06.03/06.25 06.46/06.68 2M(11/03/16) 66.50/68.25 06.05/06.21 06.57/06.73 3M(11/04/16) 107.25/109.00 06.43/06.53 07.06/07.17 6M(11/07/16) 210.25/212.25 06.30/06.36 07.19/07.25 1Y(11/01/17) 421.50/423.50 06.28/06.31 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9115 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)