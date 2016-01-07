BRIEF-Bambino Agro Industries suspects issues with malfunctioning of IT infrastructure
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.86 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.69/6.78 3 YEARS 6.71/6.86 4 YEARS 6.73/6.88 5 YEARS 6.78/6.89 7 YEARS 6.74/7.04 10 YEARS 6.69/6.99 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.