Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on
Friday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.53 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/02/16) 34.00/35.50 06.00/06.27 06.44/06.70
2M(14/03/16) 68.75/70.25 06.07/06.20 06.60/06.73
3M(12/04/16) 107.00/108.75 06.44/06.54 07.08/07.18
6M(12/07/16) 209.50/211.50 06.30/06.36 07.19/07.25
1Y(12/01/17) 419.50/421.50 06.28/06.31 07.52/07.55
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6690 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)