Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Friday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.53 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/02/16) 34.00/35.50 06.00/06.27 06.44/06.70 2M(14/03/16) 68.75/70.25 06.07/06.20 06.60/06.73 3M(12/04/16) 107.00/108.75 06.44/06.54 07.08/07.18 6M(12/07/16) 209.50/211.50 06.30/06.36 07.19/07.25 1Y(12/01/17) 419.50/421.50 06.28/06.31 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)