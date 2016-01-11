Jan 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Monday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/02/16) 37.50/39.00 06.03/06.27 06.46/06.70 2M(14/03/16) 67.75/69.50 06.07/06.23 06.60/06.75 3M(13/04/16) 107.00/108.75 06.43/06.53 07.07/07.17 6M(13/07/16) 209.50/211.50 06.29/06.35 07.18/07.24 1Y(13/01/17) 419.00/421.00 06.26/06.29 07.50/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)