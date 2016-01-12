Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/02/16) 36.75/38.25 06.08/06.32 06.51/06.76 2M(14/03/16) 67.25/68.75 06.12/06.25 06.64/06.78 3M(18/04/16) 112.00/113.75 06.43/06.53 07.08/07.18 6M(14/07/16) 210.25/212.25 06.30/06.36 07.20/07.26 1Y(17/01/17) 422.25/424.25 06.24/06.27 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8905 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)