Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/02/16) 36.75/38.25 06.08/06.32 06.51/06.76
2M(14/03/16) 67.25/68.75 06.12/06.25 06.64/06.78
3M(18/04/16) 112.00/113.75 06.43/06.53 07.08/07.18
6M(14/07/16) 210.25/212.25 06.30/06.36 07.20/07.26
1Y(17/01/17) 422.25/424.25 06.24/06.27 07.49/07.52
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8905 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)