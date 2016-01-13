Jan 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.91 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/02/16) 35.75/37.00 06.10/06.31 06.53/06.75 2M(15/03/16) 67.50/69.00 06.14/06.28 06.67/06.80 3M(18/04/16) 111.25/113.25 06.46/06.58 07.10/07.22 6M(15/07/16) 210.50/212.50 06.32/06.38 07.22/07.28 1Y(17/01/17) 422.00/424.00 06.26/06.29 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8394 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)