Jan 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.97 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/02/16) 38.50/39.50 06.16/06.32 06.59/06.75
2M(21/03/16) 70.25/72.00 06.16/06.32 06.69/06.84
3M(20/04/16) 109.50/111.25 06.47/06.58 07.11/07.22
6M(19/07/16) 211.25/213.25 06.31/06.37 07.21/07.27
1Y(19/01/17) 419.75/421.75 06.24/06.27 07.49/07.52
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0950 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
