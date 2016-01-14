Jan 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Thursday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.97 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/16) 38.50/39.50 06.16/06.32 06.59/06.75 2M(21/03/16) 70.25/72.00 06.16/06.32 06.69/06.84 3M(20/04/16) 109.50/111.25 06.47/06.58 07.11/07.22 6M(19/07/16) 211.25/213.25 06.31/06.37 07.21/07.27 1Y(19/01/17) 419.75/421.75 06.24/06.27 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0950 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)