Jan 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Friday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.91 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/16) 38.50/40.00 06.13/06.37 06.56/06.80 2M(21/03/16) 70.50/72.00 06.15/06.29 06.68/06.81 3M(20/04/16) 109.50/111.25 06.44/06.55 07.08/07.18 6M(19/07/16) 212.00/214.00 06.31/06.36 07.19/07.25 1Y(19/01/17) 420.25/422.25 06.22/06.24 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)