Jan 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.77 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.62/6.72 3 YEARS 6.64/6.77 4 YEARS 6.72/6.87 5 YEARS 6.77/6.89 7 YEARS x.xx/x.xx 10 YEARS x.xx/x.xx The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. NOTE- MIFOR Swaps fixing for tenors 7Y and 10Y are not published for the trade date 18- Jan-16 due to lack of contribution. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)