Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.90 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/02/16) 36.50/38.00 06.16/06.42 06.60/06.85
2M(21/03/16) 68.50/70.25 06.17/06.33 06.69/06.85
3M(21/04/16) 109.75/111.50 06.52/06.62 07.16/07.26
6M(21/07/16) 213.75/215.75 06.34/06.40 07.24/07.30
1Y(23/01/17) 424.25/426.50 06.23/06.26 07.47/07.50
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5630 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
