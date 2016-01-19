Jan 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.90 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/16) 36.50/38.00 06.16/06.42 06.60/06.85 2M(21/03/16) 68.50/70.25 06.17/06.33 06.69/06.85 3M(21/04/16) 109.75/111.50 06.52/06.62 07.16/07.26 6M(21/07/16) 213.75/215.75 06.34/06.40 07.24/07.30 1Y(23/01/17) 424.25/426.50 06.23/06.26 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.5630 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)