Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.96 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/16) 35.00/36.50 06.06/06.32 06.50/06.76 2M(22/03/16) 68.50/70.25 06.13/06.29 06.66/06.81 3M(22/04/16) 109.75/111.50 06.48/06.58 07.12/07.22 6M(22/07/16) 214.50/216.50 06.33/06.39 07.22/07.28 1Y(23/01/17) 424.25/426.25 06.21/06.24 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9774 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)