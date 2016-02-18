Feb 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Thursday compared with 7.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/03/16) 35.50/37.00 06.52/06.80 06.96/07.24 2M(25/04/16) 81.25/83.00 06.98/07.13 07.52/07.67 3M(23/05/16) 115.00/117.00 06.81/06.93 07.45/07.57 6M(23/08/16) 225.25/227.25 06.60/06.65 07.51/07.57 1Y(23/02/17) 439.50/441.50 06.40/06.43 07.63/07.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)