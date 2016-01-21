Jan 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Thursday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.86 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/02/16) 35.00/36.50 06.05/06.31 06.49/06.75 2M(28/03/16) 71.50/73.00 06.09/06.21 06.62/06.74 3M(25/04/16) 109.00/110.75 06.42/06.53 07.06/07.16 6M(25/07/16) 211.50/213.50 06.23/06.29 07.13/07.19 1Y(25/01/17) 417.25/419.25 06.11/06.14 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0600 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)