Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Friday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/02/16) 37.25/38.75 06.08/06.33 06.52/06.76 2M(28/03/16) 69.75/71.25 06.16/06.29 06.69/06.82 3M(27/04/16) 109.00/110.75 06.45/06.56 07.09/07.19 6M(27/07/16) 212.00/214.00 06.28/06.33 07.18/07.24 1Y(27/01/17) 417.25/419.25 06.14/06.17 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7480 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)