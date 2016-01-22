Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on
Friday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/02/16) 37.25/38.75 06.08/06.33 06.52/06.76
2M(28/03/16) 69.75/71.25 06.16/06.29 06.69/06.82
3M(27/04/16) 109.00/110.75 06.45/06.56 07.09/07.19
6M(27/07/16) 212.00/214.00 06.28/06.33 07.18/07.24
1Y(27/01/17) 417.25/419.25 06.14/06.17 07.39/07.42
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7480 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)