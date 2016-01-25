Jan 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Monday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.79 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/02/16) 36.00/37.50 06.07/06.32 06.51/06.76 2M(28/03/16) 68.00/69.50 06.12/06.25 06.65/06.79 3M(28/04/16) 108.50/110.00 06.43/06.52 07.07/07.16 6M(28/07/16) 212.00/214.00 06.29/06.34 07.19/07.25 1Y(30/01/17) 419.25/421.25 06.15/06.18 07.39/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.6428 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)