Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/02/16) 35.00/36.25 06.06/06.28 06.50/06.71 2M(31/03/16) 70.00/71.75 06.06/06.21 06.60/06.75 3M(29/04/16) 108.75/110.50 06.42/06.52 07.05/07.16 6M(29/07/16) 211.75/213.75 06.25/06.31 07.15/07.21 1Y(31/01/17) 419.25/421.25 06.12/06.15 07.36/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.9803 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)