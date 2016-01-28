Jan 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.18 percent on Thursday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.83 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/03/16) 32.75/34.00 06.05/06.29 06.49/06.72 2M(04/04/16) 76.50/78.00 06.51/06.64 07.05/07.17 3M(02/05/16) 108.25/109.75 06.38/06.47 07.01/07.10 6M(01/08/16) 211.00/213.00 06.22/06.27 07.12/07.18 1Y(01/02/17) 415.75/417.75 06.09/06.12 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0858 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)