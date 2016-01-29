Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.15 percent on Friday compared with 7.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/03/16) 32.50/33.75 06.03/06.26 06.46/06.69 2M(04/04/16) 74.75/76.50 06.48/06.64 07.02/07.17 3M(02/05/16) 106.50/108.25 06.36/06.47 06.99/07.10 6M(02/08/16) 209.50/211.50 06.19/06.25 07.09/07.15 1Y(02/02/17) 412.00/414.00 06.05/06.08 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8763 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)