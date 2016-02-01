Feb 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on Monday compared with 7.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/03/16) 32.50/34.00 06.04/06.32 06.48/06.76 2M(04/04/16) 73.75/75.50 06.52/06.68 07.06/07.21 3M(03/05/16) 106.00/108.00 06.35/06.47 06.99/07.11 6M(03/08/16) 209.25/211.25 06.20/06.26 07.11/07.16 1Y(03/02/17) 411.75/413.75 06.07/06.10 07.29/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.6728 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)