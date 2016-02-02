Feb 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/03/16) 32.50/34.00 06.03/06.31 06.47/06.75 2M(04/04/16) 73.25/74.75 06.57/06.70 07.10/07.24 3M(04/05/16) 106.75/108.50 06.38/06.49 07.02/07.12 6M(04/08/16) 210.75/212.75 06.23/06.29 07.13/07.19 1Y(06/02/17) 417.00/419.00 06.10/06.13 07.32/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)