Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/03/16) 37.25/38.50 06.23/06.44 06.67/06.88 2M(05/04/16) 75.00/76.75 06.69/06.85 07.23/07.38 3M(05/05/16) 109.50/111.50 06.51/06.63 07.15/07.27 6M(05/08/16) 214.75/216.75 06.32/06.38 07.22/07.28 1Y(06/02/17) 421.50/423.50 06.15/06.18 07.37/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1825 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)