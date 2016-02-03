Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/03/16) 37.25/38.50 06.23/06.44 06.67/06.88
2M(05/04/16) 75.00/76.75 06.69/06.85 07.23/07.38
3M(05/05/16) 109.50/111.50 06.51/06.63 07.15/07.27
6M(05/08/16) 214.75/216.75 06.32/06.38 07.22/07.28
1Y(06/02/17) 421.50/423.50 06.15/06.18 07.37/07.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1825 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
