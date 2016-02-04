Feb 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Thursday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/03/16) 33.50/34.75 06.22/06.45 06.65/06.89 2M(11/04/16) 78.00/79.75 06.66/06.81 07.19/07.34 3M(09/05/16) 110.00/111.75 06.51/06.61 07.15/07.25 6M(08/08/16) 213.00/215.00 06.30/06.36 07.20/07.26 1Y(08/02/17) 418.00/420.00 06.15/06.18 07.36/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8093 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)