Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Friday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.79 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/03/16) 33.50/35.00 06.23/06.51 06.67/06.95 2M(11/04/16) 77.25/78.75 06.72/06.85 07.26/07.39 3M(09/05/16) 109.50/111.25 06.57/06.67 07.20/07.31 6M(09/08/16) 214.25/216.25 06.35/06.41 07.26/07.32 1Y(09/02/17) 419.25/421.25 06.18/06.21 07.40/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.6365 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)