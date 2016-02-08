Feb 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on
Monday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.08 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/03/16) 34.25/35.50 06.36/06.59 06.79/07.03
2M(11/04/16) 77.25/78.75 06.82/06.95 07.35/07.48
3M(10/05/16) 110.50/112.50 06.61/06.73 07.25/07.37
6M(10/08/16) 216.00/218.00 06.39/06.45 07.30/07.36
1Y(10/02/17) 421.50/423.50 06.20/06.23 07.43/07.46
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8190 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
