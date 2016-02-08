Feb 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Monday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.08 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/03/16) 34.25/35.50 06.36/06.59 06.79/07.03 2M(11/04/16) 77.25/78.75 06.82/06.95 07.35/07.48 3M(10/05/16) 110.50/112.50 06.61/06.73 07.25/07.37 6M(10/08/16) 216.00/218.00 06.39/06.45 07.30/07.36 1Y(10/02/17) 421.50/423.50 06.20/06.23 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8190 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)