Feb 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.33 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/03/16) 34.50/36.00 06.37/06.65 06.81/07.08 2M(11/04/16) 77.00/78.50 06.87/07.01 07.40/07.53 3M(11/05/16) 112.25/113.75 06.68/06.77 07.32/07.41 6M(11/08/16) 218.25/220.25 06.42/06.48 07.33/07.39 1Y(13/02/17) 427.75/429.75 06.22/06.25 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1623 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)