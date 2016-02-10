Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/16) 37.00/38.50 06.42/06.68 06.85/07.11 2M(12/04/16) 76.75/78.25 06.88/07.01 07.41/07.54 3M(12/05/16) 111.75/113.50 06.68/06.78 07.31/07.42 6M(12/08/16) 216.75/218.75 06.40/06.46 07.31/07.37 1Y(13/02/17) 424.50/426.50 06.22/06.25 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8781 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)